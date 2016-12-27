President-elect Donald Trump has suggested his election victory has given people hope, and appeared to suggest he was responsible for Christmas spending.

He tweeted: "The world was gloomy before I won - there was no hope. Now the market is up nearly 10% and Christmas spending is over a trillion dollars!"

The Republican appeared to be keen to stress there is hope in the country, following comments by First Lady Michelle Obama, who said the mood in the country following Trump's win was very different to the mood produced by Obama's win.

Obama had answered a question from Oprah Winfrey during a CBS interview about whether the new administration had seen the level of hope achieved by Barack Obama, Fox News reported.

The first lady had responded: "Yes, I do. Because we feel the difference now," she says. "See now we are feeling what not having hope feels like, you know. Hope is necessary. It is a necessary concept."

Trump had responded to Obama's comments at the time, stating he believed Obama's statements had been misconstrued, The Hill reported.

"We have tremendous hope, and we have tremendous promise and tremendous potential," Trump said at a thank you rally.

"And I actually think she made that statement not meaning it the way it came out.

The Republican added: "Beyond hope, we have such potential. This country has such potential. You watch, it's going to be so special. Things are going to happen like you haven't seen happen in many, many decades," he said.

"This is truly an exciting time to be alive. The script is not yet written."