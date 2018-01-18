Donald Trump has revealed details of his rigorous exercise regime which has enabled him to be in "excellent health."

In an interview with Reuters, the president outlined some of the things he does to keep fit.

His revelations came after his first official health check as president found that he was in good health despite being overweight and living off a diet of fast food and fizzy drinks.

Trump, 71, said: "I get exercise. I mean I walk, I this, I that. I run over to a building next door. I get more exercise than people think.

"A lot of people go to the gym and they'll work out for two hours and all. I've seen people ... then they get their new knees when they're 55 years old and they get their new hips and they do all those things. I don't have those problems."

He added that his extensive time on the golf course gave him plenty of exercise despite him frequently driving around in a golf kart rather than walking.

Trump's weight of 239lbs and height of 6ft 3in puts him at borderline obese on the BMI or body mass index. He is at the very upper limits of being classified as overweight.

He said that he was open to the idea of smaller meal portions at the White House in conjunction with the doctor's recommendations that he ups his dose of Crestor, a cholesterol-lowering drug, to help him lose 10-15lbs.

White House doctor Navy Rear Admiral Dr Ronny Jackson, said that "all data indicates the president is healthy and will remain so for the duration of his presidency".