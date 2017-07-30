Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has assured supporters that the club will be making moves in the summer transfer window.

So far, Spurs have yet to make a single signing while their rivals Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City have all made big money moves this summer as they look to improve on last season's performances.

Along with this, Tottenham have lost the services of Kyle Walker following his big money move to the Etihad Stadium.

There is also more cause for concern given the club's recent 3-0 loss to City in pre-season on Saturday (29 July) where Spurs were outclassed by Pep Guardiola's men.

However, the north London club have been linked with a move for Everton's want away midfielder Ross Barkley who is reportedly valued at £50m.

Amid those links, Pochettino has insisted that Tottenham will move in the market in order to remain competitive in the Premier League.

"I want to tell our fans, 'Don't be worried'," Pochettino said, as quoted on The Mirror. "Because today there are a lot of rumours and stuff about the clubs spending big money and it looks like Tottenham are not ambitious."

"That is not real. We will move in the market, for sure, to try to improve the squad and we will be competitive like the last two seasons.

"We have a plan. It's early and we're calm because our squad is competitive. If we compare the last two seasons with other teams, we were the best.

"That is why we are calm. We have a very clear idea of what we want and what we need to do to try to achieve our target."