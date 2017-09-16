Actor Vin Diesel has taken it upon himself to make everyone's weekend better with a Groot teaser. The Guardians Of The Galaxy actor took to social media to share a poster from his upcoming movie Avengers: Infinity War, which features the superhero.

In the poster, Groot is listed as Agent 22, as the tagline reads "Heroes will fall". The Instagram post is captioned "Have a Groot weekend..."

Excited Marvel Fans have flocked to the comment section after the Groot poster was shared, with one user saying, "The Groot weekend is here," while another enthused, "Can't wait for this movie Vin!!!Love the Groot!!!You have a wonderful Groot weekend."

However, the ominous tagline has quite a few fans worried about Groot's fate. A follower asked, "Wait so is he gonna die? It says 'heroes will fall'."

"No, please don't kill Groot. Teenage Groot yes!!!!" was another comment.

A fan of the superhero said, "Groot better not die again!" Another follower seemed to have an interesting question for Diesel with regard to Groot's voice in the films, "You probably won't answer but... Baby Groot, heavy editing or helium?"

Diesel voiced Groot in two Guardians Of The Galaxy movies and is back for the upcoming Avengers film, which is scheduled to release on 27 April, 2018 in the UK and on 4 May, 2018 in the US.

The official synopsis for Avengers 3 reads: