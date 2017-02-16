At least 48 people have been killed in a car bomb attack in Iraqi capital Baghdad, security and medical sources said. The attack is the third deadly blast in the city in as many days.

A car packed with explosives blew up near car dealerships in the southern Baghdad district of Bayaa, reported AFP. Fifty people were injured in the blast.

The district is reportedly a majority Shia Muslim area.

Islamic State (IS) terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the blast.

At least 18 people died in another attack on used-car dealers on Wednesday and four were killed the day before.

IS has stepped up terror attacks since the Iraqi military backed by a US-led coalition launched its campaign to oust IS from its Iraqi stronghold in Mosul.

