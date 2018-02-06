Drake is a rapper, OVO record label boss and fashion designer. The 31-year-old hip-hop star can now add education benefactor to his glowing CV.

The Views hitmaker, worth an estimated $90million (£64m), has rewarded a hard-working biology student by donating $50k towards her college tuition.

Taking to Instagram, Destiny Paris James acknowledged the scholarship and praised the Canadian musician for his generosity.

The 20-year-old, who is studying at the University of Miami, shared a snap of the moment Drake surprised her with the cheque on 5 February.

"I was contacted this weekend about doing a video speaking about where I come from, things I've been through, and why it is so important for scholarship donors to continue to donate," she told her 3000+ followers.

"This was the surprise the whole time. Drake told me that he has read great things about me and appreciates how hard I've worked through so many trials and decided to give me $50K for my tuition. @champagnepapi THANK YOU SO MUCH!!

She continued: "You don't understand what this means to me! I would've never imagined this happening to me. I'm just a girl from Denmark, SC that wants to MAKE IT and be somebody and for you to see my hard work means the world. Thank you so much. God I thank you. You are so great and amazing! Thank you for blessing me when I thought my hard work was going unnoticed. I'm living out my dreams. God's Plan."

While Drake has yet to comment on the donation, news of his latest charitable endeavour has earned him legions of new fans.

"Drake out here saving lives lol," one person said. Another simply wrote: "Legend".

A third added:"This is why I will FOREVER love Aubrey!!"

Hours earlier The Young Money star presented Miami Senior High with a $25,000 cheque after dropping by to shoot a video for his hit song God's Plan in the school.

Drake performed on a crane above the school's baseball field while a drone flew overhead to record the concert. A video posted to social media shows students wild with excitement as they sang along and film the performance on their smartphones.

The rapper also promised to help design new school uniforms, according to a spokeswoman for the Miami-Dade school district.

Back in May 2017, Drake's labelmate Nicki Minaj handed out money for college tuition, student loans, books and other supplies after a fan appealed to her for financial help on Twitter.

In March 2017 Chance The Rapper donated $1m (£870,000) to schools in Chicago for "arts and enrichment programming".