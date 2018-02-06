Instead of his Mjolnir and golden locks, he brandishes guns and a crew cut but, that's the least unusual part of Chris Hemsworth's upcoming movie 12 Strong.

Starring as Captain Mitch Nelson, the Australian actor had more daunting tasks like leading a US Special Forces team and making love, on-screen, to his wife Elsa Pataky. And while the couple has been married since 2010, Hemsworth revealed that it was not a "usual setting" for the husband-wife pair.

"We had about seven or eight year's rehearsal time to play these characters," said the Marvel star, opening up about the war drama during a latest appearance on the TV show Sunrise. The married actor added, on a cheeky note, that his wife of eight years would "boss him around" on the film set.

Explaining that the movie served them some time "away from the kids" — five-year-old daughter India Rose and three-year-old sons Tristan and Sasha, Hemsworth dished more about filming the sex scenes.

"If we didn't have any chemistry we'd be in trouble," the 34-year-old actor said explaining how it wasn't usual for them, with a crew hovering over. "Yeah, that'd be the big difference...the cameras and the lights... that we weren't accustomed to."

Hemsworth, whose humorous side is not new to his fans, added: "It's not a usual setting for us definitely."

However, the actor has undoubtedly proved his mettle when it comes to action flicks, especially with his role in the superhero movie franchise. Keeping this in mind, Hemsworth was asked a very relevant question by hosts Samantha Armytage and David Koch — whether he would be interested to play 007, the spy?

"Yeah, I mean, I think any actor would jump at that opportunity," the Thor actor said, noting that playing the Bond comes with its own set of pressure. "A lot of pressure comes with that though - the Bond fan base is probably more critical than the comic book fan base.

"There's plenty of guys who would do a better job than I would - plenty of men English men or women," Hemsworth added.