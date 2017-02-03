Former reality TV star turned US President Donald Trump has very specific views on how his staff should present themselves to the world. Using his TV and beauty pageant know-how, the president wants members of his team to represent him in the best way possible, particularly in the way they dress.

"If you're going to be a public person for him, whether it's a lawyer or representing him in meetings, then you need to have a certain look. That look—at least for any male—you have to be sharply dressed. Preferably, I would say, solid colours ... You should have a good physical demeanor, good stature, hair well groomed," a source who worked with Trump said, according to a news report by Axios.

Axios reported that the president pays particular attention to men's ties. "You're always supposed to wear a tie," a source who has worked with Trump said. "If it's not a Trump tie, you can get away with Brooks Brothers. But I'd suggest Armani." The source added that Trump prefers wider, traditional ties.

Trump's preference for wider ties that extend past the belt has been a topic of contention for men's magazines. GQ recently published a piece giving Trump a presidential makeover, complete with slimmer, tailored trousers, skinny tie and haircut.

While the president may not get a makeover himself, he made sure his press secretary promptly did after his first briefing-room appearance. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was taken to task by his boss for his appearance. According to the New York Times, Trump urged Spicer to wear a sharper suit and appear more confident.

Since then, Spicer has since appeared in well-tailored dark suits and perfectly knotted ties, Axios noted.

The president also has rules for the women working on his team, Axios reported. A source who worked on Trump's campaign said he prefers women who work for him "to dress like women…Even if you're in jeans, you need to look neat and orderly." Women working for his campaign reportedly felt pressured to wear dresses to impress him.

Trump's chief strategist and counselor Stephen Bannon, however, appears to get a pass for his looks. "Steve is Steve ... He's cavalier almost about what he wears," a source said.