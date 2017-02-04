An unverified report claiming President Donald Trump prefers female members of his staff to look a certain way and "dress like women" has triggered massive backlash on social media. Citing unnamed sources who worked with Trump, news website Axios reported this week that the president wants his male staffers to wear ties and "have a certain look" and the women to look feminine.

"Even if you're in jeans, you need to look neat and orderly," a source who worked on Trump's campaign told Axios, adding that women who worked in his campaign field offices "felt pressure to wear dresses to impress Trump."

According to the report, men also need to be "sharply dressed" and have "a good physical demeanor, good stature, hair well groomed."

"You're always supposed to wear a tie. If it's not a Trump tie, you can get away with Brooks Brothers. But I'd suggest Armani," an unnamed source said.

The report quickly triggered massive backlash with women responding to the president en masse with their own alternative suggestions of what it really means to "dress like a woman."

Using the hashtag #DressLikeAWoman, which quickly went viral, both men and women alike posted photos of women dressed in various outfits at work, from firefighters and soldiers to astronauts and healthcare professionals.

"I'll start dressing like a woman when he starts acting like a president," Elizabeth Rooney, a Boston-based police officer and army veteran who posted a photo of herself in uniform told the BBC. "I felt his remarks that women should 'dress like a woman' are misogynistic and unpresidential.

"Each morning when I wake up, I dress myself in pride, honour, duty and freedom."

A White House spokesperson said in a statement to Quartz: "There is no formal or official dress code, however it is an honor to work at the White House and the staff dresses accordingly."