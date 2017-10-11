Dubai airport has come up with an innovative solution to get the travellers' faces scanned. The airport will introduce virtual aquariums shaped like tunnels with screens placed along the interior. It will have 80 cameras that will scan faces as people walk by.

The scanners will also record irises, according to a report by The National. The idea is to create a system where travellers will not need to pass through security gates or stand in line in front of counters for clearance.

The interior of the tunnel is made up of screens, so there can be displays of everything from aquariums to soothing landscapes, or even adverts, says the report.

As fish swim across the panels, cameras inside the tunnel can get high-quality pictures of the irises of travellers as their eyes dart around, following the images on the screen. Cameras will also get a good look at the person's face.

"The fish is a sort of entertainment and something new for the traveller but, at the end of the day, it attracts the vision of the travellers to different corners in the tunnel for the cameras to capture his/her face print," said Major Gen Obaid Al Hameeri, deputy director general of Dubai residency and foreign affairs in a statement reported by the National.

Throughout the scanning procedure, the passengers will feel nothing as they are thoroughly scanned, said the Maj Gen. It is reported to be a non-intrusive way to scan passengers.

Once passengers reach the end of the tunnel, it will either give a green "have a nice trip" message or turn red and alert security.

As of now, Dubai airport handles around 80 million passengers a year and this number is expected to rise to around 124 million by 2020, said the Maj Gen, so they have to come up with better ways to deal with increased traffic, he added.

Summer 2018 will see these tunnels start scanning in Terminal 3, the home of Emirates, notes the report and by 2020, all terminals will have these virtual aquariums.

It is, however, unclear if these scanners will replace human security personnel altogether. A device of this size and outfitted with high tech scanners might not have to be restricted to just iris and face scanners.

US airports may also soon make facial recognition scans mandatory for all passengers including Americans. Strip searches and other intrusive, and sometimes humiliating ways to check passengers could be on its way out if systems like the virtual aquarium are able to do more than just scan faces and irises.