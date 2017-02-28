The Duchess of Cambridge proved she is a style chameleon after dazzling in a 1920s-inspired designer creation at the launch of the UK-India Year of Culture 2017 event on Monday evening (28 February).

Kate Middleton, 35, joined her husband Prince William, 34, at the reception in support of the Queen who was hosting the reception for the lavish affair held at Buckingham Palace.

The Duke and Duchess were also in the presence of Prince Philip, Prince Edward and Princess Eugenie, as they left their two children Prince George and Princess Charlotte at home for the occasion.

Kate wowed in a nude lace dress by British-based designer Erdem for the event, which was intricately woven with gold glitter.

Mixing things up with her choice of shoe, the royal refrained from wearing her trusty LK Bennett heels for a platinum pair of stylish Oscar de la Renta stilettos. She nodded to the theme of the night by wearing a pair of drop earrings by Indian designer Anita Dongre. She previously wore the designer during her trip to Mumbai in 2016.

The mother-of-two put an elegant twist on the evening ensemble by wearing her hair in a dainty half-up half-down style and kept her make-up light and natural.

Kate and William appeared to be in high spirits as they joined Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip as they greeted a long list of high-profile attendees, including actors and politicians, for the evening event which celebrated the sights, smells and culture of India.

Familiar faces in attendance included Indian cricketer Kapil Dev, Rio Ferdinand and film director Joe Wright, and guested tucked into a special Indian-themed menu of canapes prepared by royal chefs working alongside chefs from Veeraswamy – the UK's oldest Indian restaurant. The dishes of the night included salmon kedgeree croquettes, tandoori prawn cocktails, paneer squares in herb crust and boondi chocolate rock.

The year-long programme of events and exhibitions, organised by the British Council and the Indian High Commission in London, will take place in both countries to honour the deep cultural ties between the nations. It is also in celebration of India's 70th anniversary of independence.