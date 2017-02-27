She's only been dating Prince Harry for a matter of months, but Meghan Markle is a more eligible party guest than her royal beau.

The Suits actress has received a thumbs-up from glossy society magazine Tatler, beating both Harry and his sister-in-law Pippa Middleton in a list of this year's most sought after party guests.

The 35-year-old Markle comes in fourth place as 2017's most popular reveller, and is beaten by Dame Natalie Massenet, the 51-year-old founder of luxury retailer Net-A-Porter, and her 32-year-old entrepreneur boyfriend Erik Torstensson.

Sisters and models Cara and Poppy Delevingne were in second place, followed by Lord Settrington, owner of the Goodwood estate in the 100 most-invited list.

Markle's magic party presence even trumped Middleton and her financier fiancé James Matthews, who like to "arrive at parties in classic cars", as they came in 32nd place.

Harry was also far down the list at 22nd, with the 32-year-old prince described as "slowing down(ish)", preferring "shooting parties to doing shots" at posh pubs.

On the regal theme, other famous faces in the top 10 include The Queen and The Crown writer Peter Morgan with his rumoured actress girlfriend Gillian Anderson.

Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage comes in at number nine, while The Grand Tour presenter Jeremy Clarkson makes 11th place.

Elsewhere in the coveted list, the Beckhams are at a disappointing 92 while model Georgia May Jagger was at number 72. Singer James Blunt is at 60 and model Daisy Lowe comes in at 59.

Tatler's April issue will include the full Most Invited List, available to buy from Thursday.

Meanwhile, Harry has reportedly introduced girlfriend Meghan Markle to his nephew Prince George and niece Princess Charlotte, with the Suits actress said to be "totally taken" by the pair, IBTimes UK reported yesterday.

A source told the Daily Star Sunday: "They all had tea and biscuits, and took a walk in the grounds with the dogs.

"Meghan was totally taken with the children," even offering to babysit for Middleton.