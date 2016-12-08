Watch out for the "bad boy" version of Baywatch as Dwayne Johnson and a scantily-clad Zac Efron feature in the world premiere trailer tomorrow. Ahead of the trailer release, The Rock shared a sneak peek of the swimsuit-clad lifeguards — the "Avengers of the Beach" — who seem to be up to some major action.

If the red swimsuit-donning lifeguards frolicking on the beach are not enough, look out for some dose of bromance as the WWE star can't stop gushing about his co-star Efron's "ripped" body.

In the first clip of the R-rated Baywatch reboot, the 44-year-old actor, who plays the no-nonsense Mitch Buchanan emerges out of the water with someone in his arms. Clearly the beach-hot action begins with the teasers itself as Zac Efron checks out Summer's breasts (played by Alexandra Doddario) in another video.

"Tomorrow... the ocean's most powerful force will emerge," begins the first clip shared by Johnson on his Instagram account. After a few initial scenes of the roaring waves and the beach, a very wet Buchanan appears out of the water, seemingly rescuing Ronnie (played by Jon Bass) from the ocean.

While the first teaser focuses on the hunky Johnson, the second footage goes on to give a sneak peek of the frivolous Matt Brody aka Efron. The 29-year-old actor packs some motorcycle-action in the clip as he is seen diving into the ocean, flaunting his chiselled physique and flirting with Doddario.

Considering the bevy of beauties, who dominate the Baywatch plot, it is indeed refreshing to see Efron doing the stripping. So much so that even his co-star Johnson cannot help talking about his "shape".

"Really proud of my brotha @zacefron and the absurdly f*****g ripped shape he got in for #BAYWATCH. We'd train daily together and he raised the bar for other Hollywood actors," the former WWE champion gushed in his Instagram post before showering praises on 30-year-old Doddario.

"And I've known my girl@alexannadaddario for years now and her beauty and hotness is straight up alien level," Johnson said adding, "Get ready... world premiere trailer launches tomorrow morning.

#AvengersOfTheBeach#AndHighlyDysfunctional #BAYWATCH"

Baywatch's star-studded cast also includes Quantico's Priyanka Chopra as villainess Victoria Leeds, Ilfenesh Hadera as Buchanan's love interest Stephanie, Kelly Rohrbach in the role of CJ Parker, Jack Kesy and Amin Joseph.

In addition, the action comedy will take fans on a trip down memory lane with special appearances by Baywatch OGs Pamela Anderson and David Hasselhoff. The film hits theatres on 19 May 2017.