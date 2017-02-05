Dom, Hobbs and their team of sports car addicts are all set to return in the eighth chapter of the popular Fast and Furious franchise this April. Ahead of The Fate Of The Furious's much-awaited release, the film's cast – especially Dwayne Johnson – is leaving no stones unturned to promote the action flick.

In his recent Instagram post, The Rock teased his fierce character as Agent Hobbs and promised a brand new Fast 8 trailer during Super Bowl 2017, which airs on Sunday (5 February).

"Just watched our trailer that'll air during the SUPER BOWL. Very strong," the former WWE champion shared and revealed the exact time when the new trailer will be aired on TV. "Universal did a tremendous job and during the 2nd quarter, you'll see for yourself. Get your popcorn ready... 'cause daddy's gotta go to work. #FateOfTheFurious #SuperBowl51," he captioned the black and white still from the film.

Apart from fuelling excitement among fans about the movie and the upcoming Super Bowl, the new Fast And Furious 8 picture also reveals a little bit about the plot. Johnson takes the centre stage as he seems to be surrounded by a law enforcement agency.

According to reports, the build-up to this particular scene shows Dominic Toretto played by Vin Diesel acting against the team as he runs Hobbs off the road in The Fate Of The Furious. Apparently, Dom will go rogue in the upcoming installment after being pulled back into the world of crime.

Perhaps, the new trailer – that will air during the Super Bowl's second quarter – will shed some more light on the new dynamics between Dom and his once trusted partner Hobbs.

Fate Of The Furious stars Diesel and Johnson alongside Charlize Theron, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Elsa Pataky, Kurt Russell, Scott Eastwood and Oscar winner Helen Mirren.

The film will release in theatres on 14 April 2017.