Popular Ghanaian dancehall star Ebony Reigns has died just days before her 21st birthday. According to reports coming out of the West African nation, the singer was killed in a car accident at Mankronso in the Ashanti Region.

The star is reported to have been travelling in a Jeep to Accra after a trip to Sunyani with two others when the vehicle collided head-on with a VIP bus heading towards Sunyani from Kumasi. She was rushed to Bechem Government Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Ebony, real name Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, was signed to Rufftown Records and Midas touch Inc. Her hits include Dancefloor and Kupe which become household anthems in Ghana and some other African countries.

In December 2017, she was crowned female musician of the year at the People's Celebrity awards.

She had been due to headline a show in Belgium dubbed Ghana Meets Naija on Saturday (10 February) and would have celebrated her birthday on 16 February.

Fans and fellow celebrities have flooded social media to offer condolences and pay tribute to the musician.

"Rest Well Ebony Reigns ! Mawu na nor kpli wo!! Kafra. The end time is fast approaching. Be Ready !!!" one person said.

Another wrote: "When a young girl who is rising on the ladder of her dreams, gets swept away in a split second as Ebony Reigns, it's devastating!"

A third tweeted: "My hands and feet are numb I feel cold all around me and gripped in an unknown fear @ebony_reigns why now? Your legacy will be remembered May our maker accept your soul until we meet again We never regret knowing you R.I.P queen"

Another fan added: "No words to express my grieve Concerning #ebony_reigns."