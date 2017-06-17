Ed Sheeran has been recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours list. The singer-songwriter is to be awarded an MBE for services to music and charity.

Writing in a post on Instagram Sheeran said he was "chuffed" to receive the accolade.

The 26-year-old who released his debut album in 2011 is today one of the UK's most prolific stars and is thought to be worth £29 million.

The honour comes just three months after the Suffolk-born star released his third album, C:: (Divide).

J.K. Rowling, Emeli Sande and Paul McCartney were also among those to be recognised for their contributions to society.

McCartney, who already has a knighthood was awarded the title of Companion Of Honour for services to music.

The former Beatle said: "I'm very happy about this huge honour and with the news coming on my birthday weekend and Father's Day it makes it colossal!"

Gone With The Wind actress Olivia de Havilland was made a dame in the honours, while Sandie Shaw also received an MBE.