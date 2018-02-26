2017 was definitely Ed Sheeran's year. The Shape Of You crooner's third studio album topped charts across the globe, he headlined Glastonbury, collaborated with Beyonce and got engaged to his childhood sweetheart Cherry Seaborn.

Weeks into the new year and the 27-year-old star is celebrating another career milestone: he has been crowned the best selling artist of 2017.

IFPI (The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry), the trade body for the global recording industry, awarded Sheeran the IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year Award following the huge international success for Divide(÷), as well as hit singles Shape Of You, Castle On The Hill, Galway Girl and Perfect.

Not only did the record became the fastest-selling album by a male artist ever, it took the highest opening week album sales in Official Charts history for a male artist, and it broke streaming records and vinyl album sales records.

Sheeran, who is worth an estimated £37m, is in good company. Previous recipients of the prestigious accolade include One Direction (2013), Taylor Swift (2014), Adele (2015) and Drake (2016).

"Being crowned the biggest star in the world, with the biggest song and biggest album, is the result of years of ambition, creativity, and hard work on a global scale," said Max Lousada, Warner Bros' chief executive of recorded music.

"Ed is truly an incredible songwriter, vocalist and performer, whose ability to tell stories and make people feel is what stands him out from the crowd. He's always had a totally authentic connection with his fans, something he places over everything else."

The impressive feat means that 2016 winner, Drake, was relegated to second place. Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem all make the top five.