Ed Sheeran is officially the new king of streaming. The British singer now has the most-streamed song of all time in the UK with his unstoppable hit Shape Of You, just six months after the track's release.

Canadian rapper Drake previously held the title with infectious club banger One Dance, featuring Wizkid and Kyla. However, Sheeran, 26, has swooped in to take Drake's place with Shape Of You amassing an eye-watering 184 million streams in the UK since January. This includes 717,000 downloads and combined sales of 2.6 million, according to the Official Charts Company. Shape Of You certainly made its mark earlier this year spending 14 weeks at number one on the UK singles chart.

Sheeran comes up trumps again with Castle On The Hill taking second place on the list of the most popular songs of 2017 so far. The song has racked up sales of 1.5 million to date. The songwriter makes another entry on the list at number four, thanks to his Irish-inspired song Galway Girl which claims over one million sales in just four months.

This summer's big smash – Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber's remix of Despacito – takes third place with combined sales of 1.2 million while Rag'N'Bone Man rounds off the top five with his haunting ballad Human.

As expected, Sheeran dominates the most-streamed albums chart with his third album, Divide, notching up a combined sales figure of more than two million since its release in March. This was boosted by Sheeran's critically-acclaimed headline set at Glastonbury in June where he performed several album tracks. The Thinking Out Loud singer makes another appearance on the list with his second album, X, the fifth most-streamed record.

Following closely behind is Rag'N'Bone Man with his debut album Human, which has pushed 668,000 units since February. Other albums to make the list include Drake's playlist More Life, Little Mix's Glory Days, Adele's 25 and Stormzy's Gang Signs & Prayer.

Sheeran may have quit Twitter but the pop star is showing no signs of slowing down as he has announced fresh UK tour dates for 2018.

