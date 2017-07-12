Manchester United are continuing their spending spree following the acquisitions of Victor Lindelof and Romelu Lukaku with Ivan Perisic said to be Jose Mourinho's next potential capture.

The Red Devils signed Lindelof from Benfica for £31m ($39.8m) before outlaying £75m plus addons for Romelu Lukaku from Everton. The Portuguese manager is keen to add another attacker to his squad and has identified Perisic as the ideal candidate.

The Inter Milan winger is also said to be keen to move to Old Trafford but the two clubs are at an impasse over the fee with United unwilling to improve their offer said to be around £45m and match the Serie A club's asking price of £50m.

Mourinho has taken his side for their pre-season tour to the United States, but according to the Mirror, the club's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is said to have remained in Manchester to ensure the transfer business does not come to a standstill.

The United chief has been tasked with the responsibility of closing the deal for Perisic, who returned to pre-season training with Inter earlier this week. The Italian club are set to travel to China this week and the Premier League giants are keen to conclude a deal and make Perisic their third acquisition of the summer.

Apart from the attacker, Mourinho is also keen to bring in a defensive midfielder with Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier said to be his primary target. The north London club are adamant that he is not for sale, but United are said to be ready to test their resolve by making a £50m offer for his services.

The Manchester Evening News reports that former Sporting Lisbon player, who has been flourishing under Mauricio Pochettino, is open to a move to Old Trafford to work with Mourinho which has given further encouragement to the 20-time English champions to push ahead with the move.

Nemanja Matic remains an option for Mourinho in the event of their failure to capture Dier, but it is unlikely that Chelsea will strengthen their direct rival, especially after United stole a march and clinched a deal for Lukaku, who was Antonio Conte's priority target this summer.