Eddie Hearn is open to doing two title fights between Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder because it is the most exciting match-up in world boxing right now.

Joshua will put his WBA, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles on the line against WBO title-holder Joseph Parker when they meet in their title unification fight in Cardiff on 31 March.

The winner will ideally be in line to face Wilder for his WBC title as the American will first defend his title against Cuba's Luis Ortiz on 3 March.

"AJ" is the favourite heading into the Parker fight and Hearn, who promotes Joshua, is willing to have a fight with Wilder done twice, with one in America, should both unbeaten heavyweights emerge victorious in their upcoming fights.

"We'd fill up that [US] arena with Brits. We're open to a U.S. fight for the Wilder fight," Hearn told Yahoo Sport. "I think it makes sense to do two, not because we want any rematch clause, but because it's the biggest fight in world boxing.

"Why not run it twice? The fans would love to see it. Run it twice. One at Wembley and once in Vegas, or at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, somewhere like that."

The winner of a potential first meeting would make boxing history by becoming the first fighter to hold all four major heavyweight titles.

And with only four boxing fights having done at least a $20m (£14m) gate in Las Vegas, Hearn believes that estimation is more than feasible for a potential Joshua vs Wilder sequel which would be the Briton's North American debut.

"I think your estimation of [a $20 million] gate is right, because it is the biggest fight in world boxing," he added. "It's the most exciting fight in world boxing. It's the most dangerous fight in world boxing."