With Jose Mourinho's shopping list having been burning a hole in his pocket since March and the manager certainly not shy in publicly cranking up the pressure on his executive vice-chairman, Ed Woodward has wasted little time in executing Manchester United's lucrative summer transfer strategy.

While Alvaro Morata's arrival from Real Madrid now seems a mere formality, the Europa League winners, seeking to strengthen in order to balance a renewed domestic title bid with a return to Europe's elite club competition, have already bolstered their defensive ranks with the addition of Victor Lindelof.

The Swedish international finally put pen to paper on a four-year deal that includes the option of a fifth this week after swapping the Estadio da Luz for Old Trafford in a deal believed to be worth £31m ($39.5m).

With the ink on the first transfer of a busy window for United now dry, IBTimes UK caught up with Eagles expert David Pritchett, editor-in-chief of Planet Benfica, to get the lowdown on the latest talent to be sculpted by the reigning Portuguese champions before being sold on for a handsome profit.

"Lindelof is a rare breed: a rugged central defender that relishes a physical battle, who is extremely comfortable in possession and likes to bring the ball out of defence," Pritchett said, explaining Lindelof's specific strengths and weaknesses. "He is strong, fairly quick, and totally committed. His passing is excellent, and he loves to drive forward into midfield, surging past two or three opponents before picking out a teammate.

"The other thing that sets him apart is his temperament. Regardless of the situation, he never loses his composure, which is why he has been dubbed 'The Iceman'. There are no glaring weaknesses in Lindelof's game. He made a few positional errors around January, but nothing catastrophic. If I was being really harsh, I'd say that he doesn't threaten enough at corners. He only scored two goals in 73 games for Benfica, neither of which were headers.

"He will face tougher opponents in the Premier League than the Primeira Liga, but he definitely has the physicality and the technique to succeed. He's an incredibly calm and down-to-earth guy, so if anyone can make the transition quickly, it's him. His passing statistics were the best of any defender in Portugal last season, although that partially reflects the fact that most teams sit very deep when they face Benfica. He will have less time on the ball in England, and he will need to get used to that."

Asked for a stylistic comparison to a current high-profile centre-back, Pritchett pointed to former United defender Gerard Pique, who struggled to make the grade in English football before heading back to Barcelona and establishing a reputation as one of the world's elite defenders.

"Gerard Pique is a good point of reference," he added. "Like Pique, Lindelof is a cultured central defender who is equally adept at destroying and creating."

The arrival of Lindelof has only served to increase speculation regarding United's existing crop of centre-backs, with the likes of Phil Jones and Chris Smalling now potentially deemed surplus to requirements. Can the 22-year-old hope to be seen immediately by Mourinho as the partner for impressive 2016 summer signing Eric Bailly, particularly with his ball-playing ability being considered such a strength?

"With Smalling, Jones, Rojo, Blind and Bailly already on the books, the fact that United have splashed out €35 million on another centre-back suggests that they see Lindelof as an upgrade. It's always difficult to predict how quickly a player will settle at a new club in a new country, but I expect him to get his fair share of games."

Lindelof, who has now succeeded Rio Ferdinand as the most expensive defender in Red Devils history, began his career with Swedish third-tier side Vasteras SK before being snapped up by Benfica aged just 17. A previous long-term target for Middlesbrough, he almost moved to the Riverside Stadium in consecutive January windows before becoming the subject of seemingly endless links to United.

Since recovering from several transfer near misses and establishing himself as a first-team regular at Benfica, Lindelof has lifted two more domestic titles in addition to winning the 2015 European Under-21 Championship and earning his first 12 senior international caps for Sweden.

He was a vital member of the team that won a club-record fourth consecutive Primeira Liga crown under Rui Vitoria last term and sealed a dominant double courtesy of a 2-1 Portuguese Cup final win over Guimaraes.

"He has been virtually flawless since breaking into the side," said Pritchett, who also described Lindelof as a bubbly and likable character off the pitch known for interacting with supporters and his love of popular video game franchise Call of Duty.

"Last season, Benfica conceded just 18 times in 34 league games, and Lindelof was central to that. He was the model of consistency, starting all but two of those matches. I'm not convinced that the Eagles would have won the double without him.

"He was a fans' favourite on and off the field, so understandably there is disappointment [at his departure]. Having said that, the Benfica supporters are used to losing their prized assets every summer, so they have met the news with a degree of stoicism. Lindelof has massive potential, but I think the price is fair given that he has only completed a season-and-a-half in Benfica's first team."