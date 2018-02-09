Eden Hazard insists he is happy at Chelsea but has again refused to rule out the possibility of joining Real Madrid to play under his "idol" Zinedine Zidane.

Hazard, 27, has found himself persistently linked with a move to Spain [The Sun] having developed into one of the Premier League's outstanding talents, having played a central role in Chelsea's title successes last season and during the 2014-15 campaign.

The Belgium international still has two years remaining on his contract but Chelsea are keen to tie him down to a new deal. The former Lille star recently told The Mirror he intends to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge, just as soon as his compatriot Thibaut Courtois does, with the goalkeeper's situation slightly more pressing with his current deal due to expire in 2019.

After a hugely disappointing 2017-18 campaign, Real Madrid are expected to strengthen considerably in the summer with their attack likely to be a particular point of focus. Talk of Hazard moving to the Spanish capital has refused to go away with the player's father Thierry recently telling Belgian newspaper Le Soir his son had turned down an opening offer from Chelsea in order to increase his chances of joining Los Blancos.

Speaking to Marca, the Belgian was again quizzed on the possibility of joining Real, telling the publication: "In football you never know. I am happy at Chelsea and focused on them."

Hazard was also quizzed on his Blues teammate Alvaro Morata, whose form has come under scrutiny in recent times. After a blistering start to life in the Premier League, he has scored twice in his last 10 appearances with his woes compounded by a back injury that saw him ruled out of defeats to Bournemouth and Watford.

Hazard has no concerns over his teammate's current dry spell however and believes the Spain international is feeling right at home in west London.

"Yes, he is very happy. He is scoring although he is a little injured now and cannot help the team. But we have many Spaniards and for his adaption I think it is great. He is a fantastic player and he will score many goals for us, I am sure."