Egypt will take on Cameroon in the 2017 African Cup of Nations final (Afcon) at Stade de l'Amitie on Sunday, 5 February.

The Pharaohs sealed a berth in the showcase clash by defeating Burkina Faso on penalties in first semi-final. Mohamed Salah, the former Chelsea winger opened the scoring in the 66th minute before Aristide Bance equalised six minutes later.

There was no outcome after the extra time, forcing a penalty shootout. Despite missing their first spot-kick, Egypt went on to convert their remaining four efforts to break the hearts of their opponents.

Egypt have won the African Cup of Nations a record seven times and are one win away from cementing their status as the kings of the continent. Hector Cuper's men are the outstanding favourites to win the 31st edition of the tournament in Gabon.

Cameroon defeated Ghana 2-0 in the second semi-final, as the Black Stars failed to reach a second final in a row. Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui opened the scoring in the 73rd minute before Christian Bassogog doubled the lead in the stoppage time in the Indomitable Lions.

The key for Hugo Broos' will be to nullify the threat possessed by Salah - among the players of the tournament - if they are to stand any chance of denying Egypt an eighth African title.

Kick-off is set for 7pm GMT/8pm local time. The 2017 African Cup of Nations will be telecast on Eurosport UK in the United Kingdom. Live streaming of the matches will be available on the Eurosport UK Player for mobile, tablet and desktop users.

Prediction

Egypt to win

Betting Odds (betfair)

Egypt to win: 2

Draw: 7/4

Cameroon to win: 11/5

Team News

Egypt

Possible XI: Essam El-Hadary, Ahmed Elmohamady, Ahmed Hegazy, Ali Gabr, Ahmed Fathy, Tarek Hamed, Mohammed Elneny, Mohammed Salah, Abdallah Said, Ramadan Sobhi, Mohmoud Hassan.

Cameroon

Possible XI: Fabrice Ondoa, Collins Fai, Adolphe Teikeu, Micheal Ngadeu-Ngadjui, Ambroise Oyongo, Sebastien Siani, Arnaud Djoum, Christian Bassogog, Benjamin Moukandjo, Karl Ekambi, Robert Ndip Tambe.

Below is a list of TV channels that will air the game around the world: