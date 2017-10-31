Kim Kardashian and her famous sister Kourtney are having a gala time dressing up as legendary singers to celebrate Halloween 2017. But it appears the sisters are facing tough competition from Ellen DeGeneres, who has taken the Halloween celebration to a whole new level as she appeared with a huge baby bump as the lesser-known sister Karla.

Taking a cue from Kim's pregnancy and the rumours surrounding Khloe and Kylie's pregnancy, the comedienne dressed up as a pregnant Kardashian sister for a special episode.

The show host wore a leopard-print bodysuit and long blonde tresses and a huge baby bump. "So we all know that Kim is expecting right. And everyone is talking about Khloe and Kylie being pregnant," DeGeneres said in her monologue.

As a family insider, she went on to reveal extra gossip about the family. "But I have breaking news and I am not supposed to tell anybody but I don't care because I am a part of the family. Kourtney is also pregnant as well," she told the audience as she pokes fun on the recent rumours regarding the Kardashian pregnancies. As she spoke, the eldest Kardashian sister walked towards the show host.

Joining the duo in the fun-filled episode was Kendall Jenner and comedian Jay Pharoah (who posed as Karla's baby daddy).Karla later tried to prove that Kendall too is pregnant but before that the former Victoria Secret model entered the stage to rubbish the claim made by her sister.

"Omg Ellen you are seriously the best! Love you," said one of her 48 million Instagram followers. "You crazy woman you are awesome," said another. "Nice that you in this world! You'r so good," said a third one.

DeGeneres, first appeared as Karla during the Halloween of 2015. She recently brought Karla back to The Ellen DeGeneres Show in September to celebrate the tenth anniversary of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.