Tesla founder and chief executive Elon Musk has continued his Twitter trend of offering up unique ideas for buyers of his electric cars.

This time, Musk has tweeted that he wants to build an old-fashioned drive-in diner - complete with roller-skating waitresses - for Tesla owners who need to charge their car. Drive up to the charging station, juice up your car and have a burger while you are waiting.

Twitter users were stuck debating whether or not Musk was meaning a drive-in theatre or just a drive-in restaurant. In response, he said there could be both.

The movie screen would show "a highlight reel of the best scenes in movie history", he said.

Never one to shy away from a good idea, Musk even took advice from a Twitter user who suggested the touch screen displays inside the cars could be used to place orders:

In December, he tweeted for ideas on what people wanted in their cars and responded to dozens of messages. One prompted him to say he was dying to build a Tesla pick-up truck.

The Boring Company, a Musk enterprise, recently sold out of Boring Hats, a promotion for the company to raise money. The Boring Company is developing more cost-effective ways to drill tunnels for underground transportation.

Between building restaurant charging stations, the Tesla Model 3 and underground tunnels, Musk has his hands full. One of his recent ideas, however, probably won't become a reality: