A US police force has poked fun at the cold weather biting the nation, issuing a mock warrant for the arrest of Frozen's Elsa.

The Seymour Police Department in Indiana shared the fake warrant on their Facebook page on 5 January, seemingly blaming Elsa for the cold weather snap. At the time of writing, Seymour's weather is -18C.

The post, which was obviously meant as a joke, has a decent amount of detail included. "Seymour Police Department is requesting the public's help in serving a warrant issued for Queen Elsa," the post reads. "If you have any information on her location please contact us as soon as possible; We are freezing!"

The police department also dished out some tips for the cold weather. "As our search continues we request citizens of Seymour bundle up, check on your out door animals and drive with extreme caution."

The warrant is issued for "Maintaining a Common Nuisance" and includes figures such as Elsa's (supposed?) weight and age. It has been shared more than 1800 times and has received more than 1000 likes.

Police are warning "you should not take any police action yourself other than to contact the Seymour Police Department". A number is included, but you will have to be game to report the Disney princess.

Frozen 2 will be released next year on 27 November.