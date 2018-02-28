Sir Elton John was "snubbed" after his late mother changed her will and left him none of her fortune, it has been reported.

Sheila Farebrother, who died aged 92 in December 2017, is said to have left half of her £534,000 fortune to Bob Halley, a former PA and chauffeur after she changed her will 24 days before her death, the Sun reported.

The other half of the money went to the singer's half brother Frederick Farebrother and friend Deborah Woodward, while the singer was left two urns and family photos, the paper reported.

John fell out with his mother after she had thought that Halley had been fired in 2008 due to the influence of John's husband, David Furnish.

A source told the newspaper: "Sir Elton is worth £300m, but it's not the money that matters.It very much looks like Sheila was determined to make one final point to her son in her will."

Sheila said Halley was "like a son" to her, although sources close to the singer said he left of his own accord.

John has spoken of his differences with his mother although they were eventually reconciled.

He said in an interview in 2016: "When she says things in the press like, 'I haven't spoken to Elton since he married that f**king a**hole David Furnish', that was pretty hard to take. I don't hate my mother... but I don't want her in my life."

After her funeral however, he said of her on social media: "Thank you for bringing me into the world and for all that you have done for me."