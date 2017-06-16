Sienna Miller left quite the impression on Mark Wahlberg at the Golden Globes. The High-Rise actress admits to lactating breast milk on the Transformers actor while meeting at the awards ceremony in 2013 – but he had no idea at the time.

Miller, 35, made the unexpected confession in the latest episode of The Graham Norton Show, set to air on 16 June. Discussing their first meeting four years ago, the actress said: "I met him just six months after having a baby and I was still breastfeeding, but what he doesn't know is that when he very sweetly gave me a big hug I lactated all over him."

A stunned Wahlberg replied: "I had no idea, but it is the Golden Globes so anything can happen." Miller gave birth to her first child, daughter Marlowe, in July 2012 while dating actor Tom Sturridge before their split in 2015.

In a recent interview with Allure magazine, Miller revealed how she missed breastfeeding Marlowe while reflecting on her changing body.

She explained: "I do miss my breasts being where they were. And, yes, I have nipples like fighter pilots' thumbs. But I also sort of like that they're a little '70s. And that they fed my kid."

Elsewhere in the Graham Norton episode, Wahlberg admitted he was pleased the Transformers franchise is coming to an end with the new installment, The Last Knight, which hits cinemas on 22 June. The Hollywood star enthused: "It's the last one so I get my life back.

The 46-year-old spoke about getting into shape for the action blockbuster: "I'd done Patriots Day just before and had put on as much weight as possible so I had to get back in shape. I took to running and working out. I incorporated my golf obsession with my workout regime and started running golf courses – I'd hit the ball, sprint to the ball and hit it again. I did that for five months."

Joining Miller and Wahlberg on Norton's red sofa are actors Woody Harrelson, Andy Serkis and Tom Holland, while singer Alison Moyet performs her new single The Rarest Birds.