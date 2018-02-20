A British woman and her boyfriend were reportedly booted off a Dubai-bound Emirates flight after she complained of period pains. The couple said they were kicked off their plane before taking off from Birmingham Airport.

Beth Evans, 24, and her boyfriend Josh Moran, 26, claim Evans was questioned by an air hostess after overhearing her complaining of period pain to Moran.

Evans described the pain as "one out of ten" when sitting down and said she was happy to make the seven-hour journey.

Emirates crew then determined Evans required medical assistance before flying.

However, medics were unable to attend to Evans immediately and the couple was forced to abandon their £400 trip. They later had to pay an additional £250 to rebook their flights.

Moran called the situation "madness" in an interview with The Sun.

"Beth was in tears and getting upset when the hostess was asking her questions," Moran said. "It's embarrassing to have to explain about period pains when it's being overheard."

An Emirates spokesman told The Sun: "The passenger alerted crew that she was suffering from discomfort and pain and mentioned she was feeling unwell.

"The captain made the decision to request medical support and offload Ms Evans so she could access medical assistance.

"We would not have wanted to endanger Ms Evans by delaying medical help had she worsened during the flight."