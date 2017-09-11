From taking shots at Tom Cruise to speaking out against the controversial Church of Scientology, Leah Remini has left no stones unturned on her brazen docu-series, Scientology and the Aftermath.

And this weekend, her outspoken criticism won the Hollywood actress her first Emmy for Outstanding Informational Series. Fighting back tears, however, an emotional Remini dedicated her big win to the "brave" contributors, who spoke out against Scientology, despite the "ongoing risk and repercussions."

"It's not an easy job," the 47-year-old actress said on-stage, adding, "but they were the ones putting their stories out there for everyone to hear. And we are honored to be the vessel to tell these stories. It's about doing the right thing. This doesn't belong to me, it belongs to our contributors."

On a lighter note, though, the former Scientologist went on to thank and forgive her mother, who was in audience. "Mom, thank you. You are officially forgiven for getting us into a cult," she jokingly added.

Remini's docu-series has generated quite the buzz, especially with the shocking stories and experiences narrated by the guests, who were previously a part of the controversial faith. And while the actress continues with her show, unfailingly, she has had to face the brunt of the criticism.

Slamming the Kevin Can't Wait star's claims, a spokesperson for the church said, "Her whole anti-Scientology shtick was scripted and choreographed by her, casting herself in her drama as the 'victim' so she could cash in on her false narrative while savaging her friends and those who helped her most of her life."

Despite all this, Remini remains hell-bent on voicing the experiences of the former members.

"To be able for them to tell their stories through us is a humbling experience," said Remini to ET Online, as her co-presenter Mike Rinder added, "We hope that by doing that, it's going to prevent the suffering that some of these people have been through from other people having to experience the same thing."

Season 2 of Scientology and the Aftermath premiered on 15 August and can be watched here.