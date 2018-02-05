Ant McPartlin, who is currently filming Britain's Got Talent auditions with co-host Declan Donnelly, reportedly got emotional during a moving audition and was in tears.

McPartlin, who is battling a divorce battle from his wife of 11 years Lisa Armstrong, has to be confirmed by Donnelly at last week's London auditions when a magician spoke about his wife and daughter, who had cancer.

A source told The Mirror, "Ant got very emotional, which was unusual. This story seems to really strike a chord with Ant."

The insider wondered if the tears were just about the emotional audition, and connected McPartlin emotions to his "£155m divorce" from his estranged wife. "We wondered if the pressure has finally got to him? Was he letting out lots of tears about more than just this story," the source was quoted as saying.

Recently, McPartlin along with his best pal Declan Donnelly won a hat-trick of awards at National Television Awards night on 25 January and acknowledged the "tricky year" he had. In 2016, he announced his divorce from Armstrong. He was in rehab in the same year for an addiction to painkillers.

"I'm emotional, very emotional. Because of the last 12 months what I've been through, winning this award is particularly emotional for me," McPartlin said in his speech.

"It's been emotional to say the least, I'll use that word again. I've had a very tricky year, but you know it's great to get back to work and we loved the last series of I'm a Celebrity and we're currently shooting stuff for Britain's Got Talent and Takeaway. I'm back in the swing of things so it's really good," he added.

While receiving the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award, McPartlin said, "Thank you very much, it's an honour to pick this award up and we started filming Saturday Night Takeaway today and we filmed a tribute to Bruce so this is very apt."