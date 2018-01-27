Ant McPartlin and Scarlett Moffatt are both single, and fans couldn't help but notice a romantic spark between the duo at the National Television Awards on 25 January in London.

The pair sat together with Declan Donnelly during the awards night, where Ant McPartlin scooped the best challenge show gong for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and shared the best presenter award with co-host Donnelly.

The English television presenter – who recently announced that he is divorcing Lisa McPartlin, his wife of 11 years – has earlier worked with Scarlett on Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway. The pair were also seen together in I'm A Celebrity.

Scarlett joined McPartlin and Donnelly on stage as they picked up their awards. Viewers saw Ant put his arm around Moffatt's shoulders while walking off the stage and began to predict a possible romance between the pair.

One user wrote, "Don't know why but I'm getting #scarlettmoffatt #antmcpartlin vibes @ScarlettMoffatt @antanddec both lovely people so why not...! Just saying is all...!"

Another suggested that they should get together and tweeted, "Here's a suggestion. Ant Mcpartlin and Scarlett Moffat should get together. What a beautiful couple."

A third Twitter user predicted, "I reckon Ant will end up with Scarlett. There, I've said it."

It was an emotional night for the TV host, who referenced the "tough" year he had last year during his speech and struggled to hold back tears as he picked up his award at the London's O2 Arena.

"I'm emotional, very emotional. Because of the last 12 months what I've been through, winning this award is particularly emotional for me," McPartlin said in his speech.

"It's been emotional to say the least, I'll use that word again. Ive had a very tricky year, but you know it's great to get back to work and we loved the last series of I'm a Celebrity and we're currently shooting stuff for Britain's Got Talent and Takeaway. I'm back in the swing of things so it's really good," he added.

While receiving the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award, McPartlin said, "Thank you very much, it's an honour to pick this award up and we started filming Saturday Night Takeaway today and we filmed a tribute to Bruce so this is very apt."