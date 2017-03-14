Emre Can has denied talks over extending his contract with Liverpool are being held up by a dispute over money.

Can, 23, has a little over a year left on his current Reds deal and has been holding discussions with the club over extending his stay at Anfield.

Reports last week had claimed that talks had run into difficulty after the Germany international asked for his wages to be doubled to around £100,000-a-week.

But Can dismissed suggestions that money was his main motivation and said he would be happy to stay at Liverpool "for many years".

"I read in newspapers it was about money, but it isn't about money," he was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"We've had a few good meetings and everything is fine. I just wanted to say it is never about the money. It is about the future, what happens.

"You never know what will happen in football, but I am happy here. We will speak in the next few weeks and months and see what happens. The meetings are with my agent, but I am very happy at Liverpool. In the future I can play for many years at Liverpool."

Can joined Liverpool from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen in 2014. He has made 119 appearances for the Merseyside club, scoring seven goals.

The 23-year-old insisted that his performances for Liverpool this season had been hampered by niggling injuries rather than the uncertainty surrounding his future.

"I've had calf problems for many years and it has been very difficult for me – 10 minutes into the game I've not been able to feel my feet in a few games – but I didn't like to go to the press and say, 'I am injured'," Can said.

"Maybe it was not good that I played and did not have a break. I didn't play well when it was my opportunity to play and it was my mistake. I play in a different position now and I don't sprint too much.

"I feel good at the moment. I have to come back to the old Emre because when I am fit I know what I am able to do and I am confident enough to know I can play much better than in the past."