West Ham United have reportedly made an enquiry about signing Lucas Perez from Arsenalin the summer.

The former Deportivo La Coruna striker has found it difficult to nail down a regular starting spot this season despite impressing during his appearances off the bench. Perez has made just two Premier League starts since his arrival and this has stoked talks about him potentially being available for transfer at the end of the season.

The Spanish striker joined the north London club in the final days of last summer's transfer window and was tipped to compete with the likes of Olivier Giroud and Alexis Sanchez for a starting role. He has impressed every time he has been given a run out – seven goals and five assists in 21 appearances - but is yet to convince Arsene Wenger to hand him a chance in the starting XI.

Perez has aired his frustration at the lack of game time on offer, but understands that the competition for places is bigger at Arsenal owing to the number of options available to the manager. The Frenchman has a plethora of strikers available especially with Danny Welbeck returning to the fold after a long-term injury absence.

According to the Times, the Hammers are hoping to sign the out-of-favour Spaniard, who has impressed Slaven Bilic with his qualities. The east London club's strikers have struggled for goals this season, with midfielder Michael Antonio the top scorer with nine goals.

Perez is contracted to Arsenal until the summer of 2020 which will give the club the upper hand in negotiations if they are willing to part with the striker. The report claims that the club rejected a £26m ($31m) January bid for the striker from the Chinese Super League indicating that he will not come cheap to any interested suitor.