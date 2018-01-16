Emre Can has hinted that he could still remain a Liverpool player beyond the current campaign after rubbishing reports that suggested he had already agreed a pre-contract with Juventus over a free transfer in the summer.

The Reds midfielder is in the final six months of his deal with Liverpool and is allowed to open talks with clubs outside England. Juventus are favourites to sign him after the Serie A outfit's president Giuseppe Marotta confirmed their interest in taking the midfielder to Turin in the summer.

It was believed that Can had already held talks with the reigning Serie A champions with regards to a move with reports suggesting that the midfielder had agreed a five-year deal worth €5m a year (£4.4m, $5.9m) plus a signing on bonus making him the club's third highest paid player behind Gonzalo Higuain (€7.5m a year) and Paulo Dybala (€7m a year).

Liverpool have already lost Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona and are hoping that they can convince the Germany international to extend his deal beyond the current campaign. Can has given them hope despite refusing to sign a deal thus far after he confirmed that the Merseyside outfit are among the clubs that he is talking to at the moment.

The 24-year-old put in one of his best performances of the season as Liverpool ended Manchester City's unbeaten start to the season on Saturday (14 January) and the club's upward trajectory despite losing Coutinho could help in convincing Can that his future lies in Melwood.

"My agent is looking after everything but I am here until the summer," Can said when asked about his future, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo. "I haven't signed anything (with Juventus) or anyone. I am talking with everyone."

"Of course I am talking with Liverpool. I still have a contract here. It is an amazing club. What can I say? My agent does the rest.

"I just concentrate on the season, on my performance and the football. I will give everything for this team," the German midfielder added.