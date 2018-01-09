Trevor Bayliss has confirmed that he will step down as England coach when his contract expires after the 2019 Ashes series.

Bayliss, who took over as England coach in 2015, faced questions over his future after England surrendered the Ashes urn to Australia.

The former Sri Lanka coach told BBC Sport he had always intended to step down at the end of his contract and had notified England director of cricket Andrew Strauss of his plans a year ago.

"I'm contracted to September 2019 and that will see me out," the Australian said.

"I've always felt that it's time for a change around that four-year mark. A new voice and a different approach reinvigorates things."

Bayliss also said there would not be any wholesale changes to the England Test squad after the 4-0 series defeat in Australia, and that the likes of Mark Stoneman and James Vince would be given further opportunities to represent the country at Test level.

"The way Stoneman and Vince played, they do deserve a bit more of a chance," he said.

"They were playing against one of the best attacks in the world in their home conditions and showed the potential they have. They are aware that it's about performance and scoring enough runs. If, over a period of time, that doesn't happen and you have to look for someone else, that is the way of the game."

Bayliss took over as England coach in the summer of 2015 and began his reign with a home Ashes win over Australia. Series victories over South Africa, Sri Lanka and Pakistan followed, while England also reached the final of the 2016 T20 World Cup in India under his leadership.

However, the Three Lions were thrashed 4-0 in a five-match Test series by India before their resounding Ashes defeat in Australia.

"I can't see any big changes [to the England squad]," Bayliss added. "We've known for a couple of years that we have been three or four performing players short of a very, very good team.

"Probably five or six positions in the squad will be discussed."

England are preparing for an ODI series against Australia, with the first match getting underway in Melbourne on 14 January. The five-match series is followed by a T20 tri-series involving Australia and New Zealand.