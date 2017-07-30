England go into the final day of their third Test against South Africa with a commanding lead of 375 courtesy of Ben Stokes' double salvo which took the game far from the tourists' already weak grasp.

The hosts resumed on 74-1 with Keaton Jennings and Tom Westley at the crease, but the former's much-improved innings did not last long. Kagiso Rabada caught Jennings out with a short delivery to send the under-fire opener back to the stands with just four overs of the day's session played.

Joe Root replaced Jennings and struck up a solid if not spectacular partnership with Westley, who managed to reach a half-century just before lunch. The Essex batsman did not last long after interval, though, adding just nine more runs before a combination of Keshav Maharaj and Quentin de Kock sent him on his way.

Captain Root followed shortly after but did manage to reach 50 before he was dismissed by Maharaj. The slow left-arm of the 27-year-old had made a significant impact, but it also brought about the introduction of Stokes. Dawid Malan's dismissal for lbw mattered little, though the 29-year-old will be unhappy with how his test bow went.

Stokes swiftly ran up a score of 31 before succumbing to the tricks of Chris Morris. Mooen Ali was run out soon after for just eight, and South Africa's capture of Jonny Bairstow, who scored 63, led England to declare on 313-8, setting the tourists a target of 492 in the process.

Heino Kuhn and Dean Elgar set about laying the foundations for a fightback, but while the former survived a couple of early scares - Jennings missed a fairly routine catch at third slip - he could not prevent Stuart Broad from finding the stumps.

A delicious delivery from the hero of the first innings, Toby Roland-Jones, forced Hashim Amla into a rather naive error that saw him walk for just five. His dismissal left the visitors shaking, and Stokes took full advantage of their lack of composure to take De Kock's wicket with a wondrous yorker before trapping Faf Du Plessis lbw immediately after.

Elgar saw a number of partners come and go in quick succession but was able to steady the South African ship with Temba Bavuma, who gradually racked up 16 as his partner in crime scored 72. The pair managed to make it to the end of play with South Africa 117-4 but they and the rest of their teammates have it all to do at The Oval on Monday, with 375 runs between them and an incredibly unlikely victory.