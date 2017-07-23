England have won the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup after beating India by nine runs in a dramatic final at Lord's.

India were all out for 219 with Anya Shrubsole taking six wickets to seal a dramatic victory in front of a sell-out crowd at the home of English cricket.

England lost their opening match to today's opposition just under a month ago but would go on a run of winning every game since then – including a long-overdue win over Australia – to today where they were crowned champions for a fourth time.

