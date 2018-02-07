England began their 2017-18 Trans-Tasman Tri-Series campaign with a five-wicket defeat on Wednesday (7 February) after a stunning performance from Glenn Maxwell spearheaded an exciting Australian victory in Hobart.

The limited-overs specialist struck 103* off 58 deliveries at the Bellerive Oval - including one final authoritative six - to add to his impressive bowling figures of 3-10 and ensure that the hosts successfully chased down a target of 156 in the Twenty20 clash.

"It's been great to transfer my Sheffield Shield form into the Big Bash and now this tri-series," he was quoted as saying by BBC Sport after the match. "That's the most pleasing aspect for me.

"I told [Alex] Carey to get two off the first ball because I didn't have much left, but he gloved one and told me to go and get the hundred."

Jason Roy initially looked to have dismissed Maxwell - nicknamed 'The Big Show' for his explosive displays - who was also dropped by Alex Hales, on 59 following a catch in the deep, although the third umpire eventually overturned the decision in a moment of controversy.

"It looked out but I fully accept the decision was overturned, ultimately the third umpire is always right. Maxwell played very well and took the game away from us," admitted England captain Eoin Morgan.

David Willey gave England hope with his own three-wicket haul that included the first-over dismissals of David Warner [4] and Chris Lynn [0] and a yorker to topple Travis Head [6], while Adil Rashid halted a 78-run partnership between Maxwell and D'Arcy Short [30] when he caught and bowled the latter in excellent fashion.

Mark Wood also had Marcus Stoinis [6] caught by Sam Billings, but a fine knock from Maxwell steered Australia over the line with nine balls to spare.

England, who lost the toss and were put into bat, had been ticking over at 94-2 in the 10th over of their innings before a truly wretched collapse saw them post a final total of 155-9.

Dawid Malan's [50] second consecutive T20 half-ton was the sole highlight for the visitors, with Hales and Morgan [both 22] the only other players to top 20. Chris Jordan managed 16 and Billings 10, but Roy, Jos Buttler, Willey, Rashid, Tom Curran and Wood all finished in single figures.

Australia and England are due to lock horns once again in Melbourne on Saturday [10 February] before the visitors face back-to-back meetings with New Zealand in Wellington and Hamilton. The final of the competition takes place at Auckland's Eden Park on 21 February.