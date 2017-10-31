Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has joked about the possibility of Brazil international Neymar rejoining the Catalan club in the future.

The 25-year-old ended his time at Camp Nou and left the La Liga giants for Paris Saint-Germain in the summer transfer window. The French outfit signed the forward for a world-record fee of €222m (£200m, $262m).

Neymar has been in fine form at PSG, scoring 10 goals and registering seven assists in 11 appearances in all competitions. The former Santos man was at Barcelona's training facility Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper over the weekend to meet his former teammates.

According to the Spanish publication Sport, this led to a speculation that Neymar could be unhappy at Parc des Princes. Valverde was asked about the possibility of the South American star returning to Barcelona in his pre-match press conference ahead of Barcelona's Champions League tie against Olympiacos.

"If Neymar came back? [I would do] a double somersault with corkscrew!," Valverde was quoted as saying by the Express.

"We'll see what happens in the future, but of course I do not want to talk about it," the 53-year-old added.

Neymar took on social networking site to express his delight after reuniting with "brothers" Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

"Those were our days. I count Messi and Suarez as brothers. I am glad to see them," Neymar tweeted on 29 October.

Meanwhile, Barcelona's immediate focus will be on the European fixture against Greek club Olympiacos. Valverde saw his men register a 2-0 victory over his former club Athletic Bilbao in the league clash.

The Spanish side will take on Olympiacos, Valverde's another former club, at Karaiskakis Stadium on 31 October. The Barcelona manager admitted that it was "emotional" for him to return to his former club for the Champions League fixture.

"It's really exciting to come back to Athens, to this stadium, because it means so much to me," he said of his return to Olympiakos," Barcelona manager explained.

"We had some great games here. I am looking forward to game in every sense because it's an important game and we could even qualify for the next round. It's also an important game for Olympiacos. To come back to a club I was at for so many years is obviously extraordinary emotional for me."