British Airways is among 11 airlines that have been fined a total of €776m (£674m) by the European Commission (EC) for running an air-cargo cartel.

BA will have to pay just over €104m (£90.5m) for its role in the arrangement, which involved fixing the level of fuel and security surcharges, officials said.

The penalties were re-imposed by the Commission after its original judgement in 2010 was thrown out five years later due to a procedural error after the airline's appeal to an EC court.

The EC said this error has now been addressed and had no bearing on the original "anti-competitive behaviours targeted by the Commission", which occurred between 1999 and 2006.

The Commission added: "The decision confirms that the Commission will not let cartels go unpunished. Cartels are illegal and cause consumers and business to suffer."

Commissioner in charge of competition policy, Margrethe Vestager, said: "Millions of businesses depend on air cargo services, which carry more than 20% of all EU imports and nearly 30% of EU exports.

"Working together in a cartel rather than competing to offer better services to customers does not fly with the Commission.

"Today's decision ensures that companies that were part of the air cargo cartel are sanctioned for their behaviour."

British Airways said: "We note the decision and will be reviewing our position."

The EU said the other carriers involved were Air Canada, Cargolux, Cathay Pacific Airways, Japan Airlines, LAN Chile, Martinair, Qantas, SAS and Singapore Airlines.

Air France-KLM was worst hit and must pay €310m (£270m).