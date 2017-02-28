The first brothel offering customers sex with life-like sex dolls has opened in Europe in Barcelona, charging £100 per hour with silicone filled manikins.

The brothel LumiDolls – which literally means prostitute doll – models itself as the world's first sex-doll agency, and has initially offered its customers a discount of £70 which will be hiked to the regular £100 once the promotional period is over.

The Spanish Magazine El Espanol reported that punters can choose between one of four sex dolls on offer at the brothel. They are: Niky, a Caucasian doll, Leyza, an African doll, Lily, a 'standard' Asian model and Aki an Asian Manga doll with green hair.

Customers are provided with condoms and lubricants by the brothel, which lies off a narrow side street in central Barcelona. Potential customers are reminded that lubricants must be used with each use on on LumiDoll's website. The condoms are recommended.

Before each service, the models are properly disinfected with antibacterial soaps, according to the website. Lumidolls claims to provide "the most pleasant, exciting and erotic experience".

In each room customers will find a large plasma TV where they can play films of their choice. Adjustable light settings including dim candlelight which allow for a more atmospheric setting.

Punters are told they can decide, in advance, what particular situation they wish to find their dolls in and what they want the dolls – weighing 40kg and costing £4,300 – to be wearing.