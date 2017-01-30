Singer Lucie Jones will do the honours of representing the UK at the Eurovision song contest 2017.

Having appeared on The X Factor almost eight years ago, Jones is no stranger to TV talent competitions. But does she have what it takes to take the crown for queen and country?

Jones, 25, fended off competition from five other X Factor contestants to triumph in a live voting programme on BBC Two on 27 January. Celebrating her win,

Jones tweeted: "Completely overwhelmed and so surprised. Tonight's been one of the best nights of my life. Thankyou, so much."

Perhaps working in her favour, Jones will represent the UK singing Never Give Up On You, which was co-written by Danish singer-songwriter Emmelie De Forest, winner of Eurovision 2013. Jones will get her chance to shine at the song contest, taking place in Kiev, Ukraine in May.

Who is Lucie Jones?

Age: 25

Hometown: Pentyrch, Wales

The X Factor

After auditioning for series six with a rendition of Whitney Houston's I Will Always Love You, Jones soared through to the X Factor live shows mentored by Danni Minogue. However, the Welsh star was eliminated in week five after a sing-off with Jedward. Despite losing her place, Jones was a favourite with viewers and over 1,000 complained to ITV with suggestions that the vote had been fixed.

Watch Lucie Jones sing Eurovision song Never Give Up On You:

Despite all the years that have passed since The X Factor, Jones has managed to maintain a friendship with Minogue. She told Broadway World of their friendship: "I'm still in a position with her where if something comes in and I'm not sure about it, I can call her up and discuss it. Not all the mentors were so involved, but she was amazing – we were definitely in touch with our mentor the most."

Modelling

Although she failed to launch a pop career, Jones was hardly short of work offers after leaving the X Factor. The musician was soon signed to Select Model Management and became the face of WonderBra's full effects campaign in 2010.

West End portfolio

Jones has used her vocal talents to forge a successful theatre career in London. Among her credits, Jones has played Cosette in Les Miserables, Victoria in American Psycho, Molly in Ghost The Musical, Elle Woods in Legally Blonde and Maureen Johnson in Rent, which is continuing its UK tour. In addition to stage productions, Jones has appeared in ITV's Midsomer Murders and The Sarah Jane Adventures.

Watch Lucie Jones audition for The X Factor in 2009: