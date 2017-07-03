Everton have completed the signing of Malaga forward Sandro Ramirez for a fee of £5.2m. The former Barcelona youth graduate has put pen to paper on a four-year deal after flying to Merseyside from Poland, where Spain lost in the final Under-21 European Championship to Germany last week.

Everton's interest in Sandro was made public when Ronald Koeman and director of football Steve Walsh were spotted at La Rosaleda in May, casting their eye over Sandro and discussing a potential switch with his agent Gines Carvajal, who also represents Everton pair Joel Robles and Gerard Deulofeu.

"I'm very happy, this is a big step in my career," Sandro said."I know I'm signing for a massive club in England. Everton is the ideal place for me, I've got the ideal manager who is going to keep giving me the confidence to improve my game.

"I cannot wait to wear the blue shirt in front of the Everton fans at Goodison Park. It's a big jump in my career coming to the Premier League and for a club like Everton which is really on the up. They have got big plans and want to succeed and keep developing. I'm hoping I can get to know my teammates as soon as possible, and want to adapt to the football and the way of life in the city.

"Everton have made some big signings and we're hoping we can put in a great season and hopefully then we can achieve that aim of getting in the Champions League. It will be a big season for us.

"I was lucky enough to play with some of the best players in the world and managed to win the odd trophy but the important thing now is that I'm very happy to be signing for Everton. We've got a fantastic squad and I'm excited about being able to compete at Everton and win plenty of silverware."

Everton have been busy in the transfer window so far, with the signing of Sandro following the £30m capture of Jordan Pickford, the £23.6m arrival of Davy Klaassen from Ajax and the £7m signing of Henry Onyekuru from KAS Eupen. The Toffees also bolstered their Premier League 2 title-winning Under-23 squad, with Holland Under-18 international Nathangelo Markelo arriving from FC Volendam on a three-year deal.

The Blues may have done a substantial amount of business already this summer despite the transfer window only officially opening on 1 July, but the £150m recruitment drive at Goodison Park is showing no signs of slowing down.

Everton are expected to complete the signing of Burnley defender Michael Keane within the next 24 hours. Koeman made his interest in the former Manchester United starlet very clear a few months ago, and the Blues are not averse to paying around £30m for the England international despite him only having one year left on his current contract at Turf Moor.

Everton have been working on a potential deal for Keane during the last few months and have been focusing on other targets before finalising the move for the 24-year-old due to their confidence of getting a deal over the line this summer.

Icelandic international Gylfi Sigurdsson is also on Koeman's radar, but Swansea City's £40m valuation could prove to be a stumbling block.