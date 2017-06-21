Brentford playmaker Jota will be plying his trade at Griffin Park next season despite interest from Everton, West Ham United and Newcastle United, according to Bees chief executive Mark Devlin.

Jota, 26, impressed in west London last season as Dean Smith's outfit finished 10th in the Championship. The player's form attracted substantial interest from the Premier League, according to Sky Sports.

But Devlin was keen to make the in-demand Spaniard aware of how the land lies and was confident in his assertion the former Celta Vigo starlet will be kept away from the clutches of Everton, West Ham and Newcastle this summer.

"As far as we are concerned, Jota will be playing his football at Griffin Park next season," Devlin told Sky Sports.

"There will be lots of conjecture about players from all clubs, particularly those that performed well last year. Jota came back into the side in January and was fantastic for the final few months of the season.

"It's no surprise he's been catching the eye but Jota and the rest of the squad will be back in pre-season in July."

Brentford are eager to tie Jota down to a new deal but are aware that their prized asset is keen to play in the Premier League. Everton are intent on bolstering their attacking options this summer, with a move for Malaga forward Sandro imminent and interest in Swansea City playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson evident.

West Ham United, who failed in their attempts to pilfer Scott Hogan from Brentford in January – the 25-year-old eventually signed for Aston Villa in a deal worth £12m – are in the hunt for new forwards and have been mooted to be courting Arsenal's Olivier Giroud and Manchester City starlet Kelechi Iheanacho.

An £8m deal for Jota would not make a huge dent in Everton and West Ham's transfer warchest, but both clubs would hope he is not affected by family reasons if they did push through a transfer. The former Real Madrid youth star became unsettled by events at home and was allowed by Brentford to join Eibar on an 18-month loan deal in 2014.