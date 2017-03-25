Evertonand Republic of Ireland defender Seamus Coleman has suffered a broken leg in their World Cup qualifying game against Wales, which will definitely rule him out for the rest of the season and the rest of their qualifying campaign. Neil Taylor was given a straight red card for the tackle as the game ended in a 0-0 stalemate for both sides.

Taylor tried to apologise to Coleman following the game but the Everton defender had already made his way out of the stadium before he could touch base with him in the dressing room. Coleman was having a brilliant season for Everton, who are now level on points with Arsenal and have a real shot at clinching a Champions league spot.

"Séamus has gone to hospital, it's been confirmed by the doctor that he has broken his leg, obviously it's a real blow to him. He's having the season of a lifetime at club level, he's a big player for us and a great character," Ireland manager Martin O'Neill said, as quoted by the Guardian. "It's a big, big loss to Everton and a big loss to us. But he'll fight back, I hope. He's a fantastic player. Apparently it wasn't the best challenge in the world – I haven't seen it."

Taylor was defended by Wales manager Chris Coleman who insisted that there was no intended malice in the challenge from the Welshman, who himself had suffered a major injury in the past. The match ended with Gareth Bale also lunging on John O Shea and members of the opposition deemed the challenge worthy of a sending off despite Bale being let off with only a yellow.

"Neil Taylor is devastated. It's not going to make Séamus feel any better but Neil is not that type of player," the Wales manager said. "I've not seen the challenge but I've seen the outcome. It's a bad one for Séamus and that's a shame. He's someone I respect, I think he's one of the best full-backs in the Premier League so I hope he's not out for too long."