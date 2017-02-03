Everton's director of football Steve Walsh is happy with the Merseysiders' January business and believes the club have been shrewd in bringing "the right players in". Everton signed Morgan Schneiderlin from Manchester United and Ademola Lookman from Charlton Athletic for around £30m, with both enjoying positive starts to their careers at Goodison Park.

Walsh, who was part of Leicester City's set-up when they stormed to the Premier League title last season, believes France international Schneiderlin is "the perfect central-midfield player", and branded Lookman, who scored on his debut against Manchester City, "a special talent".

"We did sensible business, the right business," Walsh told Everton's official website. "We got the right players in and one or two for experience.

"Morgan Schneiderlin is a very experienced player, brings a lot of calmness to the team. His range of passing is excellent, he breaks up play – he's the perfect central-midfield player and exactly what we needed.

"With Ademola Lookman we've got a real special talent on our hands. Watching him in training with Romelu, his finishing is up there, left and right feet. When he gets opportunities he's going to score some goals for us."

Everton boss Ronald Koeman echoed Walsh's sentiments and seemed pleased to trim the fat from his squad. The Toffees got rid of Gerard Deulofeu, Oumar Niasse, Tom Cleverley, Bryan Oviedo and Darron Gibson during the January transfer window, and Koeman believes the cull has left his squad with a "different spirit".

"(I'm) very satisfied," Koeman said in his press conference. "First of all we had players without any good future to get game-time and they are now away from the club because they like to play more which is good as that is the ambition of a footballer. We have a small squad at the moment but enough to compete. There's a little different spirit now because they all have chance to be involved."