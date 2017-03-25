Everton talisman Romelu Lukaku says the decision regarding his future "has already been made" and has stressed his desire to "help" Ronald Koeman's side, despite interest from Chelsea and Manchester United.

Lukaku has been the subject of speculation after rejecting a £140,000-a-week contract offer from Everton earlier this month. The club and the Belgian's representatives are still in dialogue and remain hopeful of striking a deal, but Lukaku was rather blunt when addressing the matter.

"The decision has already been made so I can't talk about that," the Everton hitman said in a press conference, relayed by Sky Sports. "There is nothing wrong with ambition. You have to embrace it and where you are as a footballer.

"I've made a long way until now but the road is still long and I know I have to improve and get better. I want to help Everton as much as I can, as well as the national team. I think a lot of stuff can be achieved."

Chelsea have long been linked with Lukaku and had a £70m ($87.29m, €80.77m) bid for their former prodigy rejected last summer. Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri has no interest in selling his prized asset at the end of the campaign and only a Paul Pogba-sized fee would tempt the British-Iranian into parting with the Belgian powerhouse.

Lukaku, who left Chelsea for Everton permanently in the summer of 2014, has stated his desire to play Champions League football on a number of occasions during his spell on Merseyside. His comments have been the subject of criticism from some quarters, but the former Anderlecht wunderkind insists people should "embrace" his way of thinking.

"Sometimes people will mistake things that I say, but it's just ambition that I have," the former Chelsea starlet added. "I want to win titles and trophies and I don't think people should take that as arrogance – people should embrace it. This is what footballers need to achieve if they want to become the best, and I think young kids need to learn that too."