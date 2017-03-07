Everton striker Romelu Lukaku is set to finally end speculation surrounding his future and a return to Chelsea by signing a new five-year contract at Goodison Park this week. After months of negotiations the final details of the contract have all been agreed between club and player, and the deal is set to be announced this week.

Everton chairman Bill Kenwright will now sign off on the deal, which was "99.9999%" close to completion last week, according to Lukaku's agent Mino Raiola, and talkSPORT claims that an announcement could be made by Wednesday,

The news of a bumper five-year deal for Lukaku, believed to be worth £140,000-a-week, is a major statement of intent from Everton. The 23-year-old striker has developed into one of Europe's best strikers since joining Everton from Chelsea for £28m in the summer of 2014 and has scored 18 goals in the Premier League for the Toffees this season.

Lukaku, who recently became Everton's top scorer in the Premier League era on Sunday with his strike against Tottenham, has long been linked with a move away from Everton and has spoken of his desire for silverware and Champions League football on a number of occasions.

The Toffees will almost certainly miss out on qualification for Europe's premier competition this season but majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri is set to hand manager Ronald Koeman a sizable transfer kitty in the summer in order to help gatecrash the top four. It is believed that Everton are keen to make no fewer than four marquee signings during the summer transfer window.

Chelsea were interested in signing Lukaku last summer but were put off by Everton's £75m valuation. Antonio Conte is keen to bolster the table toppers' strikeforce at the end of the campaign with doubts of the futures of Diego Costa and Michy Batshuayi, but the possibility of bringing Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge is no more.

Chelsea are also monitoring Real Madrid outcast Alvaro Morata and Celtic's Moussa Dembele, who has been in quite incredible goalscoring form for Brendan Rodgers' side this season.