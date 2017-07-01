Everton forward and mooted Manchester United and Chelsea target Romelu Lukaku may not be able to handle life in west London and would struggle to adapt to the style of play at Stamford Bridge, according to former Liverpool star Steve Nicol.

Lukaku has made his desire to leave Goodison Park clear this summer, but Ronald Koeman's men are determined to hold on to the Belgium international, whom they value at £100m.

Chelsea and Manchester United are both believed to have submitted offers for the Everton attacker, who scored 25 Premier League goals for the Toffees last season, but Nicol does not think the former Anderlecht starlet will flourish in the capital and questioned his ability to play with his back to goal.

I don't think he can (handle it)," Nicol said on ESPN FC, relayed by The Daily Star. "The likes of Everton play a certain way, basically he has carte blanche in the attacking third, where he has lots of space to run at people, use his power and strength and score goals.

"That's not how Chelsea play, there's a lot more passing, it's a lot more intricate, there's less space for sure. I don't see how this guy is going to be so good with his back to goal, 25 yards out, trying to play little one-twos with Hazard.

"We saw how great a connection Costa and Hazard had, I don't see that with Lukaku. Listen, if they're asking for a lot of money and Chelsea pay it, I'm not sure he lives up to the billing."

Nicol does not think a move for Lukaku would be in Chelsea's best interests but the 24-year-old is certain in his desire to return to Stamford Bridge, with Manchester United seem to focusing their attention on Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata.

The Everton hitman recently said that remaining a part of Koeman's side is 'not an option' any more, despite having two years left on his contract with the Merseysiders who have been uncharacteristically busy during the transfer window this summer.

Everton have already confirmed the signings of Jordan Pickford, Henry Onyekuru and Davy Klaassen and are expected to complete deals for Burnley defender Michael Keane, who was touted with a return to Manchester United, Malaga forward Sandro Ramirez and free agent Cuco Martina.